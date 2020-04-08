|
|
Georgia Frances Buford
Pearl - Georgia Frances Buford, 84, died April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her family .Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Pearl. Georgia was born on May 18, 1935 in Sulligent, Alabama to the late Sammie and Beatrice Herron. A longtime resident of the Jackson Metropolitan Area, she enjoyed playing Rook and Dominos with family and friend as well manicuring her lawn. Georgia loved cooking and caring for her family.
She will most be remembered as an excellent wife, a devoted mother to her children, a cherished grandmother and for her spirit.
Along with her parents, Sammie Herron and Beatrice Humbers Herron, Georgia is preceded in death by husband, CJ Smith; daughter, Renee Sessums; daughter, Sherry Pevey and son, Kenneth Alton Wilson; sister, Bertha Ann Herron, sister, Carolyn Jeannette Herron Childs and brother, Billy Herron.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jasper (Ram) Buford of Pearl; daughter, Brenda Velez (Ernesto) of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, Betty Smith (David) of Clinton; son, Thomas McLemore (Debbie) of NC; son, Stephen Daniel Smith (Courtney) of Ellisville; brother, Richard Herron (Gail) of Laurel; 6 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020