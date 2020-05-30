Georgia Smith Rogers
Brandon - Georgia Smith Rogers, 86, of Brandon, passed away on May 28, 2020. Georgia was born in 1934 in Snyder, TX where she lived until she moved to Plainview, TX for nursing school at 18. It was there that she met and married her husband of 35 years, Johnny, and became an instant mother to 5 children under 7 years old. Soon after they married, they moved to Mississippi where she had another son, giving her six children to raise. She devoted her entire life to helping others, serving as a registered nurse for fifty years until she retired at age 68.
Years after the passing of her husband, Johnny, Georgia remarried to Woody Rogers with whom she was happily married for 14 years, until his passing. She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church, where she had many friends. She loved her family and welcomed all with open arms. Knowing Georgia meant always having a friend you could count on. She loved to garden, travel, and spend time with her grandchildren. She had a quiet sense of humor, she was kind, and she was full of grace and compassion. Most importantly, Georgia loved the Lord which was evident in every aspect of life. While she will be missed deeply by all who knew her, there is no doubt she is now in paradise with the Lord.
She is survived by her daughters, Margie Barden, Sonja Fortenberry; sons, Terry Smith (Linda), John Smith (Iris); grandchildren, Scott Roberts (Jenni), Sonja Roberts, Stephanie Williams (Shayne), Leslie Lowery, Bruce Smith (Alicia), Jason Smith (Wendy), Micah Smith, Cristy Smith, Mandy Neely, Chris Smith, Melissa Cook, Ashlie Stepro (Brandon), Dusty Smith, 35 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William A. "Johnny" Smith.; second husband, Woodrow W. Rogers; sons, Tim Smith, Mike Smith; grandchildren, Tina Shaver, Shane Smith, Michael Smith; great-grandchildren, Brooke & Baylee Shaver.
Visitation will be 1:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 11:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Lakewood South Cemetery.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
Brandon - Georgia Smith Rogers, 86, of Brandon, passed away on May 28, 2020. Georgia was born in 1934 in Snyder, TX where she lived until she moved to Plainview, TX for nursing school at 18. It was there that she met and married her husband of 35 years, Johnny, and became an instant mother to 5 children under 7 years old. Soon after they married, they moved to Mississippi where she had another son, giving her six children to raise. She devoted her entire life to helping others, serving as a registered nurse for fifty years until she retired at age 68.
Years after the passing of her husband, Johnny, Georgia remarried to Woody Rogers with whom she was happily married for 14 years, until his passing. She was a member of Oakdale Baptist Church, where she had many friends. She loved her family and welcomed all with open arms. Knowing Georgia meant always having a friend you could count on. She loved to garden, travel, and spend time with her grandchildren. She had a quiet sense of humor, she was kind, and she was full of grace and compassion. Most importantly, Georgia loved the Lord which was evident in every aspect of life. While she will be missed deeply by all who knew her, there is no doubt she is now in paradise with the Lord.
She is survived by her daughters, Margie Barden, Sonja Fortenberry; sons, Terry Smith (Linda), John Smith (Iris); grandchildren, Scott Roberts (Jenni), Sonja Roberts, Stephanie Williams (Shayne), Leslie Lowery, Bruce Smith (Alicia), Jason Smith (Wendy), Micah Smith, Cristy Smith, Mandy Neely, Chris Smith, Melissa Cook, Ashlie Stepro (Brandon), Dusty Smith, 35 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William A. "Johnny" Smith.; second husband, Woodrow W. Rogers; sons, Tim Smith, Mike Smith; grandchildren, Tina Shaver, Shane Smith, Michael Smith; great-grandchildren, Brooke & Baylee Shaver.
Visitation will be 1:00pm-4:00pm, Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 11:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with interment in Lakewood South Cemetery.
To share condolences please visit baldwinleepearl.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2020.