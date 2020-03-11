Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Gerald Anthony "Jerry" Perez Sr.


1930 - 2020
Gerald Anthony "Jerry" Perez Sr. Obituary
Gerald Anthony "Jerry" Perez, Sr.

Canton - Gerald Anthony "Jerry" Perez, Sr., 89, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at Breeland Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until the 7:00 pm prayer service. Visitation will also be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am Funeral Mass. Entombment will be at The Gates of Heaven Mausoleum in Westwego, LA on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 am.

A native of New Orleans, Jerry, was a graduate of Southwest Louisiana Institute. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: wife, Marion Vallee Perez and brother, Robert Ashton Perez.

Survivors include: sons, Gerald "Jerry" Perez (Linda) of Gluckstadt, Stephen Michael Perez (Barbara) of San Antonio, TX, and Andrew Roger Perez (Vern) of New Orleans; brother, Berchmans Jennings "B. J." Perez, Jr. (Viola) of Hammond, LA; grandchildren, Katie Perez, Trey Perez (Keri), Sarah Perez Runnels (Matt), Stephanie Perez Henderson (Byron), and Laura Perez; and 8 great grandchildren.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Download Now