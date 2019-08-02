|
Gerald E. Crout
Brandon - Gerald E. Crout, 87, of Brandon, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Saint Dominic's Hospital in Jackson after a brief illness. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. August 3 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Crout was a licensed professional civil engineer and the managing partner of Cavallo and Crout, Consulting Engineers, for many years before his retirement. He served as the County Engineer for Warren County for decades, and designed multiple bridges in the greater Jackson area.
Mr. Crout was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Santa Crout. He is survived by two children, Hon. Joseph Crout and wife, Emily of Germantown, Tennessee, Dr. Jeffrey Crout and wife, Lisa of Gluckstadt, grandchildren, Jeff Crout, Beth Crout, Benjamin Crout, and Anna Crout, siblings James Crout and Mary Price.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019