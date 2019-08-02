Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
1932 - 2019
Gerald E. Crout Obituary
Gerald E. Crout

Brandon - Gerald E. Crout, 87, of Brandon, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Saint Dominic's Hospital in Jackson after a brief illness. Visitation is 11:00 a.m. August 3 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mr. Crout was a licensed professional civil engineer and the managing partner of Cavallo and Crout, Consulting Engineers, for many years before his retirement. He served as the County Engineer for Warren County for decades, and designed multiple bridges in the greater Jackson area.

Mr. Crout was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Santa Crout. He is survived by two children, Hon. Joseph Crout and wife, Emily of Germantown, Tennessee, Dr. Jeffrey Crout and wife, Lisa of Gluckstadt, grandchildren, Jeff Crout, Beth Crout, Benjamin Crout, and Anna Crout, siblings James Crout and Mary Price.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.

The family guest book may be signed at www.lakewoodfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 2, 2019
