|
|
Gerald Read Lyons
Ridgeland - Gerald Read Lyons passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 88.
Jerry was born in Gulfport Ms.,on February 6, 1932 to Mamie Read and Louis T. Lyons. He graduated from Gulfport H.S.
While attending University of Southern Mississippi he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Turman. After graduation he spent two years in the army. He and Mog were stationed in Germany and had the time of their life camping all over Europe.
Upon returning home, Mog and Jerry and their young daughter, Linda settled in Jackson where he worked in the food business until retirement.They then moved to Ridgeland where they became members of Madison Methodist Church.
He and Mog loved spending time in Seagrove Beach with their daughter and her family. They also enjoyed traveling around the country to spend time with their grandson, Hunter.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Mog, his daughter, Linda White and her husband, Bob, his grandson, Hunter Read, his brother, Kenneth Lyons of Ocean Springs, his sister-in-law, Nisty Day, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Louis. Jerry will always be remembered for his ready smile, hearty laughter and his quick words of encouragement. He will be missed by the friends and family he so loved.
The family wants to thank the kindness of the Hospice Ministries, especially Donna, Gloria and Nurse Linda.
The family held a private graveside service on April 17, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, Ms.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's or VFW.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020