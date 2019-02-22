Gerald Thomas Brownlee, Jr.



Jackson - Gerald Thomas Brownlee, Jr., passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at home in Jackson following a brief illness.



His celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, Ridgeland, MS. There will be a visitation at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.



Mr. Brownlee was born on May 2, 1961, to Gerald and Merlene Brownlee. He graduated from James Island High School and spent his career working in the apartment industry. In his spare time, he loved fishing and was very active in his church.



He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Haven Mowry Brownlee of Jackson, MS; children, Christina Mowry Carter of Newnan, GA. and Eric Alan Bright of North, SC. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Dakota, Jaiden, Abel and Paisley and 5 sisters, Rose Schindler of Goose Creek, SC, Susan Bauer of James Island, SC, Annie Shepard of Summerville, SC, Elizabeth Calisto of St. Augustine, FL and Sarah Benton of Cross, SC.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Jerry's honor to Colonial Heights Baptist Church Mission Fund, 444 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157. Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 22, 2019