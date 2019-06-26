Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brandon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandon Baptist Church
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Mayton Cemetery
Puckett, MS
Resources
Geraldine "Gerri" Ferguson Gardner

Brandon - Geraldine "Gerri" Ferguson Gardner, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 25 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Brandon Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10:00am till service time at the church. Dr. Clarence Cooper and Rev. Gayden Harrell officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1:30pm at Mayton Cemetery in Puckett, MS.

She was preceded in death by two siblings, Casey Hamlet Ferguson, Jr. and Margaret Ruth Tubbs.

Gerri was born in Fern Springs, MS on October 11, 1930 to the late Casey Hamlet and Amanda Ophelia Kelley Ferguson. She retired from Sanderson and Morrow Insurance Agency. Gerri was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Brandon Chapter #269 Order of the Eastern Star and past Queen of Daughters of the Nile El Kanah #193. She loved to travel and loved her family.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, E.O. Gardner, Jr.; son, Steve Gardner (Cheryl); sisters, Roma Green and Grace Marrs; grandchildren, Carolyn Marie Wong (Garrett), Catherine Nicole Brown (Jason), Kevin Andrew Gardner (Allison); great-grandchildren, Hunter Wong, Alex Wong, Charlie Wong, Cody Brown, and Landon Brown; other relatives and many friends.

Online condolences many be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 26, 2019
