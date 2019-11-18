|
|
Geraldine "Jerri" Johnson Kennedy
Brandon, MS - Geraldine "Jerri" Johnson Kennedy, 89, passed away Sun. Nov. 17, 2019 at The Rose Garden in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held on Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 from 5pm-7pm and on Thurs. Nov. 21, 2019 from 1pm-1:45pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 2pm on Thurs. Nov. 21, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Rev. Steve Wilson will officiate the services.
Known as "Jerri", she retired after more than thirty years as a court reporter in Jackson, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Kennedy; parents, Ronald V. and Lena Davis Johnson; sister, June Richardson and a brother, Ronnie Johnson. She is survived by her two children, Caren Madden Moore (Dr. Bill Moore) of Madison, MS and Steven H. Kennedy (Joy) of Brandon, MS; three grandchildren, Wes Madden (Laura), Tyler Madden and Laynie Kennedy; twin great grandchildren, Lila Madden and Gray Madden; two sisters, Shirley Wooten (John) of Columbia, MS, Dorothy Knotts of Carriere, MS and by several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Grove Baptist Church at 3221 Louis Wilson Dr. Brandon, MS 39042 or to any .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019