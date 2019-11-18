Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Johnson "Jerri" Kennedy


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Johnson "Jerri" Kennedy Obituary
Geraldine "Jerri" Johnson Kennedy

Brandon, MS - Geraldine "Jerri" Johnson Kennedy, 89, passed away Sun. Nov. 17, 2019 at The Rose Garden in Ridgeland, MS. Visitation will be held on Wed. Nov. 20, 2019 from 5pm-7pm and on Thurs. Nov. 21, 2019 from 1pm-1:45pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 2pm on Thurs. Nov. 21, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS. Rev. Steve Wilson will officiate the services.

Known as "Jerri", she retired after more than thirty years as a court reporter in Jackson, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Kennedy; parents, Ronald V. and Lena Davis Johnson; sister, June Richardson and a brother, Ronnie Johnson. She is survived by her two children, Caren Madden Moore (Dr. Bill Moore) of Madison, MS and Steven H. Kennedy (Joy) of Brandon, MS; three grandchildren, Wes Madden (Laura), Tyler Madden and Laynie Kennedy; twin great grandchildren, Lila Madden and Gray Madden; two sisters, Shirley Wooten (John) of Columbia, MS, Dorothy Knotts of Carriere, MS and by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadow Grove Baptist Church at 3221 Louis Wilson Dr. Brandon, MS 39042 or to any .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now