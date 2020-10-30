Geraldine Stubbs
Ridgeland, MS - Geraldine (Gerry) Stubbs-Herbert left this earth for the glory of heaven October 29, 2020.
Gerry was born in Magee, Mississippi November 1, 1928 to Claiborne and Myrtle (Floyd) Shows. After Magee High School she completed her education at University of Southern Miss, Belhaven, Millsaps and University Medical Center. Always a high academic achiever, Gerry loved education and continued to take college courses for information and the joy of learning.
She was married to James C. Stubbs, also of Magee, for almost 50 years before his death in 1999. She remarried in 2003 to Wayne Herbert of Jackson.
Mrs. Stubbs- Herbert's work career included the Mississippi State Treasurer's office, United States Federal Order 87, and 23 years with the Mississippi State Department of Public Health.
Gerry was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Madison, MS for over 60 years where she served faithfully as Sunday School teacher of elementary children, teenagers and adults. She also served on many committees and other places of service.
She was an active member of Jackson Federation of Women's Clubs and Asgard Literary Club. She was always interested in volunteer work and served as volunteer at Mississippi Baptist Hospital and of Friends of Mississippi State Hospital.
She is survived by her son, James H. Stubbs of Ft Myers, Florida and his wife Jessie, her present husband, Wayne Herbert and her much-loved second family, Dr. Wayne Herbert, Jr of Little Rock Arkansas and Julie Herbert Sisk (Kevin) of Grapevine, Texas and four wonderful grandchildren Conner and Grant Sisk and Ellen and Andrew Herbert. Surviving family also includes her sister-in-Law Helen Roberts Stubbs, Nephew Eric Stubbs (Becky) along with Eric's sons Eric Stubbs II (Laine) and Patrick Stubbs (Alex) and their children.
As a result of health protocols and precautions, the family will hold private funeral services on Tuesday, November 3rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of Mississippi State Hospital, P.O. Box 75, Whitfield, MS 39193 in memory of Gerry Stubbs.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, James C. Stubbs were her mother and father and brother Henry C. Shows of Monroe, Utah and Chris Herbert of Jackson.
