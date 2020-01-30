|
Gerry Dickens
Clinton - Gerry passed away quietly in the presence of family members at 5:55 PM on 01/28/2020. She leaves behind a rich legacy of unconditional love, compassion, and generosity toward all who entered her circle of family and friends.
Gerry, who was known to many as Gigi, had a 40-year career with South Central Bell after which she became a genealogical expert for 30+ years. She loved researching family histories and frequently did so for others.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Fannie Cotten Dickens, and her sisters, Katherine Carpenter, Mary Lois Glover, and Ruth Bourland.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Not having children of her own, Gerry became a surrogate mother to anyone who came to her for help or moral support. She will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton. A graveside service will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020