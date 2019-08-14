|
Gibson Phillips
Richland - Mr. Willie "Gibson" Phillips passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home in Richland. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15th from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and again on Friday, August 16th from 11:30 a.m. until the 1:30 p.m. Funeral Service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019