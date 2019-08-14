Services
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gibson Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gibson Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gibson Phillips Obituary
Gibson Phillips

Richland - Mr. Willie "Gibson" Phillips passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home in Richland. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15th from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. and again on Friday, August 16th from 11:30 a.m. until the 1:30 p.m. Funeral Service all at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories.

For full obituary an online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gibson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Download Now