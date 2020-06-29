Gilda Fae McCool Shurden Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gilda Fae McCool Shurden Miller

Gilda Fae McCool Shurden Miller died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg. She was 84.

She was preceded in death by her immediate family, including her parents, two husbands, and her only two children.

She is survived by one grandchild, many cousins, and numerous friends.

Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and service to be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a date and time to be announced.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry St. Vicksburg, MS 39180 or French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved