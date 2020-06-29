Gilda Fae McCool Shurden Miller



Gilda Fae McCool Shurden Miller died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Merit Health River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg. She was 84.



She was preceded in death by her immediate family, including her parents, two husbands, and her only two children.



She is survived by one grandchild, many cousins, and numerous friends.



Glenwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and service to be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a date and time to be announced.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1501 Cherry St. Vicksburg, MS 39180 or French Camp Academy, 1 Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745









