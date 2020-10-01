Ginnie "Pig" FernandezJackson - Woman. Mother. Wife. True Friend. She was these things, but so much more. By her birth date, her tarot card is the Empress, the perfect woman who embodies our dreams, hopes, and aspirations. You may remember Pig from scenes such as, singing into a spatula in the kitchen, from being one of her "Yard Yungins", or making you laugh so hard you'd consult your physician about urinary incontinence. She had squinty eyes, but only because she met this world with an unrelenting smile. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Dr. Kenneth D Strother and Carolyn Strother, and nephew John Winstead Strother. She is survived by her beloved husband Sergio W Fernandez, sons Casey Bennett (Sara) of Jackson and Sergio R Fernandez (Alex) of Flowood; daughters Solana Fernandez of Birmingham, Mary Carolyn Webb (Taylor) of Brandon, and Jessie Case (Landon) of Port Gibson; grand-daughters Miley and Wilson Webb, and Isabel Fernandez; brother, Steve Strother (Sherry) of Opelika, AL; sister, Debbie Purves (George) of Opelika, AL; brother, Greg Strother (Heidi) of Auburn, AL and numerous nieces and nephews.In Heaven, having been reconciled to God through Christ, there can be no experience of judgment or criticism, only absolute love and acceptance. If you know Ginnie, you got a glimpse of this feeling. You would remember her, and nothing else, after meeting her. She felt like home. To her family, she was just that. Home. At once she was the stability of its foundation, the protection of its roof, the warmth of its hearth, the openness of its threshold, and the comfort of its beds. Without her, we do and will feel nomadic, searching for the respite she provided. Searching for home. But Ginnie knew that we are not of this world. She knew that she her home is with our Heavenly Father. And she is with Him now in peace and power. For that, we will gladly muddle through the days without her here.A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, October 3rd from 3-6 PM on the patio of Hal and Mal's in Jackson, MS. Friends and family will gather afterwards at the family home known to many as the Fernandez Small Animal Compound.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's and Batson's Children's Hospital in loving memory of Pig.