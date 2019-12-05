|
Gladis DeLoach (Sonny) Boykin, Jr.
Gladis DeLoach (Sonny) Boykin, Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Sonny was born on August 21, 1928. After completing his schooling at Hinds Junior college, he was proud to have served his country in the Armed Forces, including three years in occupied Japan. After his discharge in 1949, he made his home in Delta City, pursuing farming and, later, agricultural equipment sales.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Gladis Deloach and Erma Margaret Boykin, and is survived by his children, Cynthia Engle and Phyllis Collins (Donnie) of Madison, Melanie Boykin of Fairhope, Alabama, Dee Boykin of Yazoo City, and Don Boykin (Kristine) of Ridgeland. He also leaves 16 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and beloved friend and companion, Frankie Merrill.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 10:00 AM, followed by funeral services at 11 AM at Anguilla United Methodist Church and graveside at Golden Link Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to .
