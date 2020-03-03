|
Glenda Rush Malone
Clinton - Glenda Rush Malone was born August 16, 1936, in Electric Mills, MS, to Edward and Marie Rush. She died March 2, 2020, at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A committed Christian, devoted wife, and loving mother and grandmother, she will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by family and friends.
Glenda grew up in the small farming community of Porterville, MS, participating in school and community activities such as basketball and Methodist Youth Fellowship. In her early years, she expressed a love for music and natural talent as a pianist. She was the valedictorian of her 1954 graduating class at Porterville School.
Glenda's talent as a pianist won her a music scholarship to Hinds Junior College where she was elected Miss Hinds Junior College. Active in the Baptist Student Union, her first date with future husband Charles Malone was at a Baptist Student Union Valentine's banquet. Glenda graduated with honors from Hinds in 1956.
Glenda continued her musical education at Louisiana State University where she became an avid Tiger fan. Serving as a teaching assistant during her LSU years, she earned Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fines Arts degrees in piano performance in 1958 and 1960, respectively.
Glenda's musical skills and passion for teaching led her to multiple teaching positions at the elementary, secondary, and collegiate levels, but her proudest moments as a teacher came during her 23 years as the kindergarten music teacher at First Baptist Church, Clinton, MS.
Glenda married her college sweetheart, Charles Malone, in 1961. They began their married life in Jackson, moving to Meridian and Scooba before settling in Clinton in 1973. Glenda was a resident of Clinton at the time of her death.
Glenda took great joy in serving others, beginning with her family, and extending to her church and community. An active member of First Baptist Church, Clinton, she was an integral part of the nursing home ministry for over 30 years. She served her family as an excellent cook and seamstress, and she passed along her love of reading to her children.
Preceded in death by her parents, Glenda is survived by her husband Charles Edwin Malone, her children Charles Rush Malone (Lea Ann) of Madison, AL, and Ellen Marie Malone of Clinton, MS, granddaughters Anna Malone and Sarah Malone, sister Rita Rush Pugh (Calvin) of Vicksburg, MS, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5pm until 7pm on Wednesday at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton and again on Thursday from 10am until the 11 am service both at First Baptist Church Chapel in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020