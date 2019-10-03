|
Glenn Bernial Powers, Jr
Ridgeland - Glenn Bernial Powers, Jr passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from cancer.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Saint Richards Catholic Church in Jackson, MS. A time of visitation will be held with the family at 9:30 AM.
Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Bernial Powers, Sr and his brother, David Brian Powers.
He is survived by his mother Rose Greco Powers; Son, Brian Powers. Daughters, Jennifer Bain(Dwight), Karie King(Heath), and Madison all from Madison. Grandchildren, Halli and Lily Harper Powers, Langston Bain, Kendal and Cayden Moore and Madi and Molli King. Brothers, Dorman Powers(Terri) and Doug Powers. Sisters, Sheri Hunt(Charles) and Michelle Alexander(Charles) and his loving and devoted fiancé, Tammie Cuthrell as well as 15 nieces and nephews.
Glenn loved his children, grandchildren, fiance and family immensely. He was known and loved for his bawdy sense of humor, and enjoyed making people laugh, cooking, golf, drawing, and gardening.
He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glenn Powers Memorial Fund.
Paypal [email protected] or Origin Bank, 1063 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157 (c/o Glenn Powers)
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 3, 2019