1/1
Glenn Holder
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Glenn Holder

Ridgeland - Glenn Allen Holder, age 76, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1944 to Henry Holder and Nannie Lou Kirby in Jackson, MS.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Bonnie Hensley Holder; Two sons, William Derrick Holder of Madison, MS, Jason Allen Holder of Lake, MS; brother, James Wilson of Natchez, MS; Five Grandchildren, Meghan Little of Cullman, AL, Jacob Holder of Madison, MS, Bailey Elise Holder of Madison, MS, Rebecca Isabella Holder of Gonzales, LA, Sydney Alana Holder of Gonzales, LA; and Three Great Grandchildren, Savannah, Shelby, Salem.

He is preceded in passing by his parents and one sister, Adelaide Holder Freeman.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Madison from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm. A funeral service celebrating his life will be at 2:00 pm at the church and interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: First Baptist Church of Madison, 2100 Main Street, Madison, MS 39110; Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd, Ridgeland, MS 39157 or to a charity/nursing home of your choosing.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
