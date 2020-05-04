Gloria C. Lawrence



Madison - Gloria Camp Lawrence eighty years of age of Madison, MS passed away 5/3/2020. Mrs. Lawrence was born in Jackson, MS on August 28, 1939, the only child of Marion Miller Camp and Evelyn Baines Camp. She attended the Jackson Public Schools, graduating from Provine High School in 1957. She then attended the University of MS where she was a majorette with the Ole Miss Band. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority where she served as corresponding secretary. After graduating in 1961 she married Frank Lawrence on April 1, 1961, after five years of dating.



She taught in the JPS for one year and then Frank took a new job in Johnson City, TN thus ending her teaching career. She and Frank and son, Lance, moved quite a bit with his employment living in TN, AL, GA, and NV. Many friendships were made during the years and each one was treasured. Gloria and Frank moved back to MS in 2013 and re-joined Broadmoor Baptist Church where they had been members in the sixties. They were members of the Happy Hearts Sunday School Class, the Joy Luncheon Club and they were very active in the church activities and local mission work.



After four and a half years on dialysis Gloria received a kidney transplant on 12/26/2006. Since that time she has encouraged everyone to be an organ donor. Gloria loved to travel and made many trips to Europe accompanied by her husband Frank Lawrence. Her favorite trip was their 50th wedding cruise. They cruised for 12 days to Italy, Greece, and Spain. We cruised every year, since 2013, with our good friend Polly and Larry Adams as well as Lois and Raymond McMullan. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, and son, Lance Lawrence of Jackson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church Building Fund, 1531 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS 39110 or Happy Hearts Fellowship class a same address.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store