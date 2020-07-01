Gloria Wrenn
1949 - 2020
Gloria Wrenn

Pearl, MS - Gloria Wrenn went to be with her heavenly father on Tues. June 30, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Graveside Services will be held at 1pm on Mon. July 6, 2020 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Gloria was born and raised in Meridian and Whynot, MS. After her school years she went to work with the Bayer Corporation in 1974. She later married Jim Wrenn and moved to Jackson, MS where they made their home for some 18 years. She remained with the Bayer Corporation until they sold out to Baxter International. She and Jim later moved to Pearl, MS where they made their home for twenty-six years. Gloria remained with Baxter International and Bayer Corporation with a combined total between both companies of thirty-two years. She was also the President of Cleanrite Janitorial and Maid Service, Inc., for thirteen years.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Wrenn; two daughters, Sheri D. Gilbert and Sonia M. Ellis; son, James Christopher Wrenn and a granddaughter, Skylar D. Gilbert. Preceding Gloria in death were her parents, Kisor Abston and Mary Helen Sikes.

Gloria loved the Lord and her family very much. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at P.O. Box 1000 Memphis, TN 38148-0552 or to Truitt Memorial Baptist Church at 3705 Old Brandon Rd. Pearl, MS 39208.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
