Goldie Lee (Jimmie Lee) Robinson

Goldie Lee (Jimmie Lee) Robinson Obituary
Goldie Lee (Jimmie Lee) Robinson

Jackson - passed away November 7 at Comperes Nursing Home in Jackson. She was 105 years old. A native of Liberty, MS, Goldie moved to Jackson in 1964.

The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Pratt Memorial United Methodist Church 1057 West Pascagoula Street . Burial will follow in Cedar Grove UM Church Cemetery, Liberty, Mississippi. Visitation beginning 1:00 p.m.Friday and the Family/Friends Hour 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. will be held at Collins Northside Chapel, Collins Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
