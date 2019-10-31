|
Grace James Stewart
Grace James Stewart was born on July 7, 1931, and entered her eternal home with Jesus Christ, her Savior, on October 30, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Wright and Ferguson Funeral Home in Clinton from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and on Saturday from 9:00am to 10:00am with services immediately following. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Grace was born in Jasper County, Mississippi, and was the fourth of five children born to Robert Longmire and Donnie Rose James. Her siblings were William Delmar James, Robert Elmore James, Donnie Lucille James, and Olen Marzelle James.
Grace graduated from Louin High School in 1950. After graduation, she moved to Jackson, MS, where she began work with Merrill Lynch. While in Jackson, she met the love of her life, Frank S. Stewart, and the two of them were married April 11, 1951. They were married 48 years before his death in 1999. They lived in South Jackson most of their married life before moving back to her hometown of Bay Springs in 1996. She remained in Bay Springs until her health necessitated a move back to the Jackson area.
After Frank's retirement, Frank and Grace enjoyed working and traveling with the Mended Hearts Association and working with McCool Auctions. She enjoyed flowers and working in her yard, music, and fishing, but her greatest love was her family. She cherished the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a Christian and a member of Bay Springs United Methodist Church.
Grace is survived by her children, Bill and Karen Stewart of Terry, MS, and Debbie Stewart of Clinton, MS, and four grandchildren, Kristi (Corey) Goodson of Clinton, MS, Justin (Vickie) Hollingsworth of Brandon, MS, Michael (Elizabeth) Stewart of Indian Land, SC, and Paul (Maggie) Stewart of Byram, MS. Grace has seven great grandchildren: Kinley and Evan Goodson, Hutson and Hayz Hollingworth, William and John Stewart, and Jack Stewart.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019