|
|
Grace Lavera Beasley
Jackson - Grace Lavera Beasley, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Grace was born in Copiah County, MS to the late Ike and Joella McDavitt. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and her poodle, Katie and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Beasley; daughters, Gayle Parker and Carol Beasley; siblings, Mildred Gayle, Johnny McDavitt and Mittie Jo Skaggs. She is survived by grandchildren, Shawn Torrence (Dr. Kristen Bevill) and Rhonda (Jimmy) Youngblood; great grandchildren, Ryan Grace Bevill, Hailey Youngblood and Justin Youngblood; nieces, Debbie Upton, Doris Bridges and numerous other nieces and nephews; friends, Linda Moore and Liz Layton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019