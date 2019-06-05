Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Lavera Beasley


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Lavera Beasley Obituary
Grace Lavera Beasley

Jackson - Grace Lavera Beasley, 91, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Grace was born in Copiah County, MS to the late Ike and Joella McDavitt. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and her poodle, Katie and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jackson.

Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Beasley; daughters, Gayle Parker and Carol Beasley; siblings, Mildred Gayle, Johnny McDavitt and Mittie Jo Skaggs. She is survived by grandchildren, Shawn Torrence (Dr. Kristen Bevill) and Rhonda (Jimmy) Youngblood; great grandchildren, Ryan Grace Bevill, Hailey Youngblood and Justin Youngblood; nieces, Debbie Upton, Doris Bridges and numerous other nieces and nephews; friends, Linda Moore and Liz Layton.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.