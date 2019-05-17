Grace Marie Luckett



Canton - Grace Marie Luckett, 63, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for her on Saturday, May 18 at 11:00 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 9:30 at the church. Burial will follow in the Canton Cemetery.



Born in Jackson on December 12, 1955, Ms. Luckett had lived her entire life in the Canton area. She taught school for over forty years, first at Canton Academy where she was a high school science teacher and later at Luther Branson Elementary School, teaching kindergarten, second grade and most recently served as the school librarian. She worked part-time at the Madison County Chancery Clerk's office for many years. She loved to sew, especially for her nieces when they were small. For many years she made and exhibited her children's clothing at the Canton Flea Market. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Ms. Luckett was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Grace Luckett of the Farmhaven community.



She is survived by her brother, Pat Luckett III and his wife Carolyn; her sister, Melissa Agin; and her nieces, Lindsey Agin Green, Candice Agin Varner, and Alison Armstrong Yount. She is also survived by two great-nieces, Rivers and Perryn Yount.



Marie was a good friend to many people. She loved her coworkers and considered them a part of her family. She will be missed.



Memorials may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



