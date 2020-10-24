Grace S. Willoughby



Crystal Springs, MS - Grace S. Willoughby, age 92, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born on December 5, 1927 to Phillip "Pink" Sykes and Ethel Sykes in Crystal Springs, MS.



After high school, Grace moved to Jackson, MS where she met and married Tynes Willoughby, to whom she was married with for over 60 years until his passing on July 7, 2010. While they were married, they traveled all over the USA. Grace and Tynes had two children, Brenda and Carey. She was a loving, devoted, wife and mother. After Dad's passing, she moved to Terrell, TX to live with her daughter, Brenda. Many wonderful moments were spent with her daughter. Grace had a short out with lung cancer. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in the care of her daughter and longtime friend, Betty Divine of Terrell, TX.



Grace is survived by her daughter, Brenda Willoughby of Terrell, TX; son, Carey Willoughby of Canton, GA; Granddaughters, Paige (husband Rob) Fant of Senoia, GA, Brandie Bennett of Canton, GA; Grandson, Colin (wife Ashley) Willoughby of Canton, GA; Two Great Grandchildren, Grayson and Harper.



She is preceded in passing by her husband, Tynes Willoughby; parents, Pink and Ethel Sykes; sisters, Ann Dukemanier, Claire Bridges, Bess Bridges; brothers, James "Jake" Davis Sykes and William "Wilbur" Stanley Sykes.



Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10-11am at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison, MS. A funeral service celebrating her life will start at 11am in the Chapel and interment will follow in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts and donations may be made to the children's wing of UMMC Jackson, MS.









