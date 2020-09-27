1/
Grace T. Scarborough
1937 - 2020
Grace T. Scarborough

Jackson - Grace T. Scarborough, 83, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Scarborough was born on April 24, 1937 in Crystal Springs. She was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church for over 50 years and she sang in the choir for 30 years. She was an avid reader, a talented gardener and excellent cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edna Thornton; daughter, Melanie Jo Martin; son-in-law, Van Martin; brother, Walter Thornton, Jr. and sister, Betty Ann Bolls.

Mrs. Scarborough is survived by her husband, Joe M. Scarborough; sons, Bruce M. Scarborough and Brian L. Scarborough; grandchildren, Joseph Martin (Sarah), Virginia Grace "Ginnie" Scarborough (fiancé, Hunter Rogillio), Steve Scarborough, Kellie Martin; and one great grandson, Knox V. Martin.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
