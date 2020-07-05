Grace Whitton



Jackson - Grace Yvonne Pierson Whitton went to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2020 having lived a blessed and full life. She was born in Houston, Texas on July 29, 1929, the youngest of four girls, to Aleta Ruth and Lonnie Leroy Pierson. Her first ten years of life were framed by the Great Depression. She married the love of her life, Edward Newton Whitton, and moved to Jackson, MS almost 70 years ago, eventually becoming the mom to four boys with all that entails. She loved her church, worshiping at the Baptist Temple in Houston for the first 20 years of life, and Parkway Baptist for the last 70 years, singing in the choir and teaching preschool Sunday school. She persevered through the death of her youngest son, Richard Daniel in November, 1992, and her husband in February, 1993. Two of her sisters, Wynona Grant and Nelle Smith, also preceded her in death, both having lived into their nineties. She is survived by her only remaining sister, Lon L Moore, her sons Edward Newton, Jr. (Tricia), Lonnie Paul (Amy), and William David (Tammy), seven grandchildren - Brian, Brett Lauren, Lyndsay, Landon, Mallory, and Meredith, eight great grandchildren, and generations to come.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store