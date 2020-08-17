1/
Grady Allen Purvis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grady's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grady Allen Purvis

Brandon, MS - Grady Allen Purvis, 71, passed away Sat. Aug. 15, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Graveside Services are 10am on Wed. Aug. 19, 2020 at Andrew Chapel Cemetery in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Grady Purvis is known as papaw to his grandchildren. He will be missed for his poignant wisdom, constant guidance and unwavering love. If he was asked what was the most important thing in his life he would have said his family. He loved them and they loved him. To his family he was our rock and our confidante. To others he was known for his strong work ethic, his humility and willingness to lend a hand.

His mischievousness was shown by his favorite saying "peace I hate, mess I love!"

If you saw him, he would always take the time to talk with you. He never knew a stranger.

He had a strong sense of direction. He knew his true North whether it be with family and friends or the roads he traveled on.

He will be truly missed.

Mr. Purvis is survived by his wife, Linda W. Purvis; two daughters, Linda Mischelle Null (James) and Victoria Dawn Parnell (Fred); mother, Erma Jean Purvis; five grandchildren, Nate Parnell, Merrie Grace Harris, Thomas Allen Parnell, Elijah Loyal Parnell, John Grady Null and his sister, Wanda Jean Myers. Mr. Purvis is preceded in death by his father, W.G. Purvis and a brother, Wayne Purvis.

Instead of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the Cancer Society.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved