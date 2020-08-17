Grady Allen Purvis
Brandon, MS - Grady Allen Purvis, 71, passed away Sat. Aug. 15, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. Graveside Services are 10am on Wed. Aug. 19, 2020 at Andrew Chapel Cemetery in Brandon, MS. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.
Grady Purvis is known as papaw to his grandchildren. He will be missed for his poignant wisdom, constant guidance and unwavering love. If he was asked what was the most important thing in his life he would have said his family. He loved them and they loved him. To his family he was our rock and our confidante. To others he was known for his strong work ethic, his humility and willingness to lend a hand.
His mischievousness was shown by his favorite saying "peace I hate, mess I love!"
If you saw him, he would always take the time to talk with you. He never knew a stranger.
He had a strong sense of direction. He knew his true North whether it be with family and friends or the roads he traveled on.
He will be truly missed.
Mr. Purvis is survived by his wife, Linda W. Purvis; two daughters, Linda Mischelle Null (James) and Victoria Dawn Parnell (Fred); mother, Erma Jean Purvis; five grandchildren, Nate Parnell, Merrie Grace Harris, Thomas Allen Parnell, Elijah Loyal Parnell, John Grady Null and his sister, Wanda Jean Myers. Mr. Purvis is preceded in death by his father, W.G. Purvis and a brother, Wayne Purvis.
Instead of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the Cancer Society
.
