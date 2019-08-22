Services
Grady B. Edwards Jr.


1939 - 2019
Grady B. Edwards Jr. Obituary
Grady B. Edwards, Jr.

Vicksburg - Grady B. Edwards, Jr. of Vicksburg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 20, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Riles Funeral Home in Vicksburg. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 12:00 Noon, with visitation one hour prior, at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson. Interment will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Grady was a beloved husband and father. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was very involved in the Fraternal Order of the Moose, having held all local and state offices. In 2005 he received the highest degree of honor, The Pilgrim Degree. He was also a loyal member of Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks , The American Legion, The VFW, and The Free Masons. He was a member of local Pipe Fitters Union 619 for 62 years, 5 of those years, as Manager. Grady very rarely met a stranger and was a good and loyal friend to everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grady B. Edwards, Sr.; his mother, Missy Spears Edwards; his brother, Mickey Edwards; and his previous wife, Bea Edwards.

He leaves behind his wife, Nelda Edwards; daughters, Leanne Edwards and Gracie Edwards; step-daughters, Melissa Boone (Jimmy) and Layne' Herr, 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Moose Charities at moosecharities.org

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019
Remember
 Back to today's Obituaries
