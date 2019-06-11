|
Grayce Goolsby Kimbrough
Jackson - Grayce Goolsby Kimbrough passed away peacefully on Sunday June 9, 2019 at her home. She was born December 18th, 1912 in Coosa, MS to Oliver and Mary Ellen Goolsby. She graduated from Marydell High School and attended East Central College in Decatur and Clarke College in Newton, where she was a cheerleader. She attended Drone's Business School and taught school in Goodhope, MS. Always the life of the party, Grayce loved to golf and was one of the first, if not the first, female members of Jackson Country Club where won trophies well into her 90s. She also enjoyed traveling, especially with her beloved husband Floyd R. Kimbrough of Kimbrough Investment and Kimbrough Builders of Jackson. Spending time with and entertaining her many friends and family members brought great joy to her. She was a member of Broadmoor and Woodland Hills Baptist Churches. Grayce had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist. She was a member of the traveling choir at Boardmoor. She remained active almost her entire life even getting her driver's license renewed at age 100. A life-long Ole Miss Rebel fan, she prized her Archie Manning signed football, a gift on her 100th birthday. Grayce's fondest wish was to live out her life in her home and she was able to do that thanks to her niece Janet Goolsby Smith, who lived with and cared for her the last four years of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd R. Kimbrough, sons, Floyd D. Kimbrough, Richard H. Kimbrough (Patricia), Charles E. Kimbrough (Janice), grandson Kerry D. Kimbrough, brothers J.C. Goolsby (Nina), Herman Goolsby (Irma), Kipling Goolsby (Dean) and Donald Goolsby (Clyde). She is survived by her daughter-in-law Beatrice C. Kimbrough of Winter Haven, FL., and grandchildren, Richard R. "Rick" Kimbrough (Mary) of Palm Bay FL., Leslie K. "Les" Kimbrough (Beth) of Boca Raton, FL., Vicky Lynn Lauman of Brandon, MS., D. Scott Kimbrough (Mary) of Madison, MS., Shannon P. Kimbrough, of Jackson, MS., Jennifer R. Barnhill of Charlotte, NC. Seven great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Her nieces Rita Goolsby Vasilyev (Bob) of Oxford, MS., Janet Goolsby Smith of Jackson, MS, Marilyn Goolsby Kelly (Julian) of Memphis, TN, nephews H.L Goolsby (Veronica) of Carthage, MS, Mike Goolsby (Kathy) of Brandon, MS, Paul Goolsby (Suzanne) of Memphis, TN., sister-in-law Maggie Goolsby of Hernando, MS., and her dear friend Nancy Cleveland of Jackson, MS. as well a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family requests memorials be made to the .
Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Wright and Ferguson in Flowood and again on Thursday beginning at 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service at Fondren Church formerly Woodland Hills Baptist with burial in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger from June 11 to June 12, 2019