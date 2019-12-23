|
|
Greg Burris Kirk
Greg Burris Kirk, 51, of the Roundaway Community, passed away Saturday, December 21.
Greg was born July 24, 1968 to Bobby and Myrtilla Kirk. He was a graduate of high school from the Ed Center in Jackson, MS and attended the University of the Ozarks. He put his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age and was a member of the Roundaway Baptist Church. He was an employee at Jantran, Inc. of Rosedale, Mississippi.
Greg loved his family, friends, church, and job and was known for his loyalty to each. He enjoyed serving others and was known for his special acts of kindness.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrtilla Kirk and his nephew, Matthew Kirk.
Greg is survived by his father, Bobby Kirk, of Doddsville; one brother, Lee Kirk and his wife Cherri of Madison, MS; one sister, LaBeth Bush and her husband, John of Greenwood, MS; two nieces, Caroline Brooks and Carley Grace Kirk; two nephews, Christian Kirk and John Madison Brooks.
The family will receive friends, Friday, December 27 at 10:00 AM until the memorial service at 11:00 AM at the Roundaway Baptist church in Doddsville, MS. Burial will follow in Roundaway Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home in Indianola has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roundaway Baptist Church, 776 Steiner Rd., Doddsville, MS 38736.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019