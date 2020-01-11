|
Gregory "Greg" Sullivan
Byram - Gregory Louis Sullivan, 60, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mississippi Baptist Hospital in Jackson after a lengthy battle with cancer. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM on Monday with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park. The Rev. Abby Ades, will officiate.
Greg was born December 7, 1959 in Jackson, MS and was raised in the Byram area. He was a graduate of McCluer High School and attended Hinds Junior College in Raymond where Greg played the trombone in the marching band and made lifelong friends. He owned a heating and air company along with his father and was president of the Mississippi Heating and Air Association. After selling his company, Greg lived in Chicago, Illinois for a number of years before returning to Jackson.
Greg was a great bowler in his younger years and was a league member at Laurel Lanes Bowling Alley in Jackson. He also had a talent for renovating houses and turning them into fabulous homes. Recently, Greg expressed his love of color and design through painting in acrylics and took great joy in giving those paintings to friends and family.
Greg had many cherished friendships and was loved like a brother. He was a humble, kind and generous man who always offered help to anyone in need. If a friend called, he showed up dependably ready to give the shirt off his back, help with a move, or spend a month nursing a friend in poor health. There was a pinch of mischief in Greg, too. He loved to joke and laugh, and you knew he liked you if he picked on you. He was dear to many and will be deeply missed.
Greg was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Sullivan Moore. He was also preceded in death by three great loves: Larry White of Mt. Olive, MS, Van Loftin of Jackson, and Leo DeMoney of Jackson. Greg is survived by his parents, Billy and Vivian Sullivan of Byram, MS, his niece, Amber Moore Kinnard and her husband, Jonathan of Brandon, MS, great niece, Vivian and great nephews, Preston and Patrick.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020