Guilford Kyker
Canton - Guilford Kyker, 90, of Canton, MS passed away November 29, 2020 at Baptist Leake in Carthage.
Due to COVID, private Memorial Services are being held for the family 11:00AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at their residence.
Gil is survived by his wife, Patsy Callan Kyker, sons Andy Kyker (Lolita), stepson Mike Pryor (Kathy), daughters Debbie Rising, Cindi Westbrook, step daughter Andrea (Andy) Williams (Johnny) and a sister Eleanor Patterson, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials to American Parkinson Association 135 Parkinson Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305 Phone # 800-223-2732
Gil was a member of Canton First United Methodist Church where he was a very active member of the church choir. He was a retired insurance agent for Allstate and a member of the Canton Lions Club.
He also played football at the University of Tennessee in 1949-1950 and was a fullback and a kicker. He was also an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ethel Sharp Kyker, first wife, Martha Coyner, and a brother Dan Kyker.
