Guy McIntyre VanSlyke
Guy McIntyre Van Slyke

Jackson - Guy McIntyre Van Slyke, 39, passed away October 11th, 2020 in Jackson, MS. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held for Guy at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at Galloway United Methodist Church. Friends may participate in the service through live streaming at https://livestream.com/gallowayumc/guyvanslyke . Guy was a passionate individual. His primary passion was his son, Connor, 10 years of age, who he followed through his schoolwork, his athletic accomplishments and through father- son activities such as tailgating with their friends at Southern Miss football games.

Guy was an avid sports fan. He had a lifelong love affair with Southern Miss football and baseball, including road trips and bowl games. He also passionately followed his beloved Chicago Cubs, the New Orleans Saints and Norte Dame Football. In his youth, Guy was an accomplished gymnast, competing in several states at a high level.

He also had a passion for music, particularly Southern Rock. His absolute favorite group was Widespread Panic, and he attended the group's concerts at venues throughout the Southeast.

Guy was never in doubt. He had strong opinions on sports, music, politics and a myriad of other issues, which he insisted on sharing with you whether you were interested or not.

Guy attended the University of Southern Mississippi as well as Holy Cross College in South Bend, Indiana. He was a graduate of St.Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis. He also attended McLeod Elementary School and Chastain Middle School and Jackson Academy. He worked in the hospitality industry.

In addition to Connor, he is survived by his parents, Leonard and Donna Van Slyke of Jackson, a sister, Lendy Van Slyke Sevick (Joe) and nieces, Whitney, Molly and Joey.

Friends wishing to honor Guy's memory may donate to : Galloway United Methodist Church for the Grace Place Ministry, P.O. Box 1092, Jackson, MS 39215; Southern Miss Athletic Foundation, 118 College Drive #5105, Hattiesburg, MS 39406 or to the Mississippi Animal Rescue League, 5221 Greenway Drive Exd., Jackson, MS 39204.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
live stream
