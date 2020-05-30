Gwen Olive Wilkerson Stephens
Jackson - Gwen Olive Wilkerson Stephens, 87, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 2 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a committal service to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Gwen is preceded in death by husbands, Donald Wilkerson and Hubert Stephens, and her parents, George and Gwendolyn Remfry Olive.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Moore (Jim) and Susan Mahaffey (Mike); grandchildren, J.R. Rigby (Hannah Bryant Rigby) and Maggie Burnworth (Barrett); and 4 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 30 to May 31, 2020.