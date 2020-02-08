|
Gwen Varney O'Keefe
Madison - Gwen Varney O'Keefe passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Catherine's Village in Madison. She was 87.
Born October 10, 1932 in Dentville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Walter Lowis Douglas and Vivian Martin Douglas.
Mrs. O'Keefe and her late husband, Thomas Lee Varney, owned and operated The Corral Western Store in Jackson from 1973 until 1988 where they enjoyed much success. After Mr. Varney's untimely death, Gwen was married to John O'Keefe. She and her late husband, Mr. O'Keefe were active in the Seniors Golf Club at the Country Club of Jackson and the 21 Dinner Club. She made many friends in her years at St. Catherine's Village. Known for her kindness and compassion, she was a frequent visitor to those living in the Siena Center. She was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Lee Varney and John T. O'Keefe. Survivors include her daughter, Tomine Varney Gables (Mark Sr.), of Ridgeland; son, Douglas L. Varney (Judy Russell), of Madison; grandsons: Mark Samuel Gables, Jr. (Amy Rice), of Madison; Jonathan Russell Varney (Brittany Jones), of Gulfport; and Elliot Thomas Varney (Callie Goss), of Madison; great granddaughters: Anna Rice Gables, Abby Reese Gables, Samantha Rose Varney, and Scarlett Emma Varney.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff and caretakers at St. Dominic's Hospital, Kelly from Kindred Hospice as well as the devoted nursing staff, caretakers, and social workers of St Catherine's Village.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 until the hour of the service at 11:00 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 6000 Old Canton Rd., Jackson. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020