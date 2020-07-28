1/
Gwendolyn M. Walker
1947 - 2020
Gwendolyn M. Walker

Byram - Gwendolyn "Gwen" M. Walker, born September 12, 1947 in Fayette, Mississippi. Early childhood and throughout adult life until 2005 Gwen resided in New Orleans, Louisiana. Graduate of Saint Mary's Catholic School, NOLA. Retired Registered Nurse, business owner, published author, loving mother, and extremely proud grandmother took wings July 18, 2020. Gwen was preceded in life by her mother Katie Mae Montgomery and grandson Murphy Walker Burrell. Gwen is survived by her only child Patricia Burrell and grandson Saahdiq Charles. She is also survived by a host of family members. Gwen will be laid to rest at Paradise Gardens Cemetery, Brandon, Mississippi. Special thanks to Dean Memorial Funeral Home for such compassion and care during our time of loss.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dean Memorial Funeral Home
745 Highway 468
Brandon, MS 39042
(601) 825-3884
