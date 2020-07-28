Gwendolyn M. Walker



Byram - Gwendolyn "Gwen" M. Walker, born September 12, 1947 in Fayette, Mississippi. Early childhood and throughout adult life until 2005 Gwen resided in New Orleans, Louisiana. Graduate of Saint Mary's Catholic School, NOLA. Retired Registered Nurse, business owner, published author, loving mother, and extremely proud grandmother took wings July 18, 2020. Gwen was preceded in life by her mother Katie Mae Montgomery and grandson Murphy Walker Burrell. Gwen is survived by her only child Patricia Burrell and grandson Saahdiq Charles. She is also survived by a host of family members. Gwen will be laid to rest at Paradise Gardens Cemetery, Brandon, Mississippi. Special thanks to Dean Memorial Funeral Home for such compassion and care during our time of loss.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store