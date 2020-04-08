|
|
Gwendolyn Robbins
Madison - Gwendolyn Sumrall Robbins, 90, went to be with the Lord April 6, 2020. She was born in Laurel, Mississippi on April 17, 1929 to Minnie and George Sumrall.
Gwen began her life-long love of fashion in her early 20's when she went to work for The Emporium selling men's clothing. Her career expanded over 40 years in fashion for men and women, until her retirement from Stevens in Highland Village. Along with her love of fashion, she loved spending time with and cooking for her family, gardening, travelling, and fishing. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where she enjoyed being with her church family and Sunday School class.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Paula Kelsey Arceneaux and husband Robby, and chosen daughter, Carolyn Beck McClain. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Marlatt Robbins, seven siblings, and the love of her life, her only grandchild, Brad.
Her last four years were happy years, living at The Blake in Flowood. A special thanks to Chad Polk and his wonderful staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Gwen's name to the or the Bradley Paul Boatner Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Mississippi Baptist Foundation, 515 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS 39201.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
"The Souls of the righteous are in the hands of God, and the pain of death shall not touch them. To the eyes of the foolish, they seem to perish, but they are in peace."
Rest in Peace, my dear, sweet Mother.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020