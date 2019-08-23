Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resources
1928 - 2019
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Stewart Obituary
Florence - Gwendolyn "Gwen" Compere

Stewart, 90, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Provision Living in Hattiesburg, MS. Visitation will be Friday, August 23 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence, MS. There will be a 10:00 AM visitation prior to the 11:00 AM service at Briar Hill Baptist Church. Services will be performed by Rev. Malcolm Pinion, pastor. Burial will follow at Briar Hill Cemetery.

Gwen was born November 17, 1928 in Austin, TX, the first-born child to Robert Lee and Ruby Dale Cooper Compere.

She attended and graduated from Florence High School as Valedictorian. She attended Mississippi College and graduated with Distinction with a Bachelor of Arts degree in piano and music education and was named Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities. She also received a master's degree in Elementary Education and Specialist Degree in Elementary Education. She taught Elementary School at Florence Elementary and McLaurin Elementary until her retirement. After retirement, Gwen went to China twice to teach English as a second language.

Gwen was actively involved in Briar Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, served on the Woman's Missionary Union Board, sang in the Adult Choir, played Adult Handbells and taught Vacation Bible School.

Her hobbies included gardening, making ice cream, quilting and cooking for her many family reunions.

Along with her parents, Gwen was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Daniel Edward Stewart. She is survived by her six children; Pam Smith, Robin (Tom) Davis, Marcia (Mike) May, Dan (Marcia) Stewart, Cindy (Rodney) Smith, and Wanda (Pat) Sanford; siblings, Bob (Patty) Compere, Art (Doris) Compere, Ruby Jackson, Jackie (James) Green, Alma Jo

Kennedy, and Reuben Compere; 21 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Nathan Anderson, Stewart Davis, Daniel May, Greg May, Christopher Stewart, Robert Stewart, Matthew Waddle, William Sanford, and Jonathan Sanford.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Briar Hill Baptist Church.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019
