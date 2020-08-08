H. Keith Millhone
Born during a blizzard on January 22, 1936 in a farmhouse in Madison Township, Guernsey County, Ohio to Margaret Pearson Millhone and Ross E. Millhone, Keith was a life-long educator, curious traveler and volunteer. He moved to Mantua in 1946, graduated from Mantua-Shalersville High School in 1954 and then attended Kent State University where he earned a BS in Business Administration 1957. He began a career in education, teaching at Crestwood High School. Shortly after, he joined the US Navy as ensign and was stationed on US Blackbird and in Norfolk, Virginia. Keith then returned to Ohio to teach at Crestwood while earning a Master of Education at Kent State. He then became an elementary school principal in the Joseph Badger School district where he later became the high school principal. During this time, he also taught at Youngstown State University. In 1981, he moved to Gnadenhutten, Ohio and became principal of Indian Valley South leaving there in 1988 to complete an Ed. D. in Education at Southern Mississippi University. After graduation, he held leadership roles at Stone County and Leland, Mississippi. Keith returned Ohio to become part of the adjunct faculty of Ohio Dominican University from which he retired. An avid traveler he visited more than 25 countries including England, Scotland, France, Spain, Morocco, Italy, Czech, Luxembourg, China, Mongolia, India, Portugal, Argentina, Uruguay, Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Macao, Hong Kong and Monaco. Keith also volunteered for more than 20 years with Franklin County Children Services. He was active over the years with Optimist International, Rotary, Chambers of Commerce and often volunteered with local volunteer fire departments. Preceded in death by his only brother, Dean Millhone and parents, Keith is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law: Heather (Shared Mudhol) Millhone, Ann (Clayton) Stephens, Marla (Kevin) Cutright and six beloved grandsons: Cullen, Issac, Spencer, Cole, Pearson and Rainer. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com