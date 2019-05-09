Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
Canton - H. "Travis" Leach, 80, of Canton died Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Merit Health Madison. Travis had been a Factory Representative for Subaru, Service Manager for Bill Watson Ford, A Real Estate Owner and Manger. He was also a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Yazoo County.

Survivors include his wife of whom he was devoted to for 36 years; Glenda Leach, son; Carlos Leach, daughter; Bianco Vanoen Berg both of Holland, and Michelle Ross Of Brandon, step-son; James Johnston of Jackson, Step-daughter Brenda Winfield of Byram, 6 grandchildren, niece; Janet LaFloy, and nephew Randy LaFloy.

Travis was preceded in death by his parents; Herschel & Viola Leach, and brothers; William Carroll Leach & Charles Leach.

Services will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City Friday May 10th with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. and continuing until the 2:00 P.M. Service.

Rev. Barry Pounds will officiate.

Travis was a friend to all who knew him.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 9, 2019
