Halbert 'Hal' Thompson Rogers, Jr., died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his home in Amory, MS. His passing comes seven years after that of his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Kirkpatrick Rogers.
Born August 8, 1926, to Halbert "Zook" and LaVerne Rogers, he was a member of the Amory High School Class of 1945, and the University of Mississippi, Class of 1950. He served in the US Air Force during WWII and was honorably discharged after the war.
A lifelong athlete, he lettered in football, basketball, and track during his two years at Hinds Junior College, where he won the State Championship title in the half-mile two consecutive years. He also lettered in baseball while at Ole Miss under coaches Tad Smith and Tom Swayze.
Mr. Rogers worked with Mississippi School Supply Company for 50 years before retiring in 2010 at the age of 84. Prior to his tenure at MISSCO, he worked for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and the Superior School Bus Company.
Hal spent 35 years officiating football and basketball games at the high school and Junior College levels. He served on the Amory Zoning Commission and the Amory Housing Authority Board for many years.
Mr. Rogers was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Amory, where he taught Senior High boys for several years.
Survivors include his son, Dan Rogers and wife, Carol, Amory; daughter, Mary Rogers, Jackson; sister, Kay Elliott and husband, Vic, Amory; grandchildren, Katie Rogers, Brandon, Sarah Lee, Oxford, and Todd Lee (Ana), Evansville, Indiana; great-grandchildren, D. J. Arney (Blaire), Alex, Bryce, Brent, Meg and Garrett Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, March 13 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Pallbearers will be Bubby Young, Charlie Lewellyn, Ned Young, Bert Mize, Richard Hollis, III, Luke Harris, Jackie Spencer, Richard Wall, and David Millender. Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Harris, Wayne Thompson, Pete Randle and Hobdy Bryan, friends of his Hardee's coffee group and River Birch golfing group.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 PM, Thursday at the funeral home.
His family wishes to express it thanks and gratitude to Dr. Bill Rogers and wife, Deborah; Sandi Stevens at Lifeline Companions; special caregivers, Mamie Spratt, Kay White, and Peggy Washington for their dedicated service and care; and the friends and staff of First Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, POB 540, Amory, MS 38821 or a . Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020