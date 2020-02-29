|
|
Hannah Pearson McNichol
Madison - Hannah Pearson McNichol was born on July 17, 2018, at Wiser Hospital in Jackson, MS, and passed away on February 27, 2020.
A Requiem Eucharist to celebrate Hannah's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, MS. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday in the Parish Hall.
In the 19 months she spent with us, she really came alive when her brother and sister loved on her and included her in their play. Hannah became most spirited during her therapy sessions, when she feistily protested any positions that required her to work—which was all of them. Hannah's smiles were few and far between, but when she did smile, they would take your breath away. Despite being chronically ill, Hannah's fighting spirit gave her the determination to persevere. She was dearly loved by her friends and caretakers—who became her extended family—including loved ones at Chapel of the Cross and The Little Light House, Dr. Sam Denney, the doctors and nurses at Batson Children's Hospital, and her home health nurses. In the end, God had mercy on her earthly body, and He took her home to be perfectly healed.
Hannah will be cherished forever by her family; including her parents, Lauren and Sean McNichol, and brother and sister, Jack and Kate McNichol. Hannah is lovingly survived by maternal grandparents, Regina and Chuck McIntosh of Madison, MS; paternal grandparents, Gracie and Frank McNichol of Charlotte, NC; maternal great grandmother, Dorothy Pearson Rieves of Tupelo, MS; maternal great grandfather, Haywood McIntosh of Madison, MS; maternal aunt and uncle, Anne Elise and David Ray of Nashville, TN; paternal aunts and uncles, Suzanne and Matthew McNichol of Charlotte, NC, Hillary and Jon Valand of Raleigh, NC; and other loving family.
Memorials may be made to Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, 674 Mannsdale Rd, Madison, MS 39110 or The Little Light House, 5301 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020