Hansel F. Nugent, Sr.
Pearl - Hansel Franklin Nugent, Sr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
Hansel was born on April 14, 1945 in Urania, LA. He loved fishing and the simple pleasures in life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hershel Franklin Nugent and Nora Mae Snoddy Nugent; brother, Delton Nugent; sister, Brenda McClary; and beloved Chihuahua, Hershey.
Hansel is survived by his wife, Debbie Nugent; children, Brandon Nugent (Tori); Bridget O'Flynn (Timothy), and Hansel Nugent, Jr.; grandchildren, Tyler and Logan Nugent, Nora O'Flynn, Zack and Anna Vinson; sister, Virginia Emig; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020