Harlon Varnado
1930 - 2020
Harlon Varnado

Raymond - Longtime attorney and cattle farmer, Harlon H. Varnado, 89, of Raymond, MS passed away on Memorial Day, Monday 25, 2020 at his residence on Wright Rd.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 01, 2020 at the Raymond City Cemetery.

A full obituary and online guestbook is available at chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
