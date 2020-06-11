Harlon Varnado



Raymond - Harlon H. Varnado died on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Raymond, Mississippi. He was 89.



He was born on October 4, 1930, in Poplarville, Mississippi, and was the son of the late Wilma Saucier Varnado and Elijah Wilburn Varnado. He graduated from Savannah High School and later joined the U. S. Navy.



He received his Juris Doctorate in 1960 from the Jackson School of Law, Jackson, Mississippi. On September 26, 1960, he joined the law firm of Watkins, Pyle, Edward and Ludlam. He later opened his own practice performing primarily family law. He retired from the practice of law in 2011, having practiced law for over 50 years. He was a member of the Mississippi State Bar. He loved practicing law.



He also enjoyed baling hay, working on his cattle farm, hunting deer, flying airplanes, mountain climbing, and snow skiing. He closed his office every year for one week hosting "Varnado's Annual Ski Party."



He is predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Soloman E. Varnado, Herman Varnado, Paul Varnado, and Howard Varnado; and his nephew, Tyler Varnado.



He is survived by his sister, Reba Lee of Poplarville, Mississippi; his sister-in-law, Kathy Varnado of Raymond, Mississippi; his friend and paralegal, Elizabeth Alexander of Madison, Mississippi, who worked for him for over 31 years; and many nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Tyler Christopher Varnado Scholarship Fund at St. Andrew's Episcopal School, 370 Old Agency Road, Ridgeland, MS 39157.









