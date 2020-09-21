Harold B. Armstrong, Sr
Brandon - On Monday, September 21, 2020, Harold Benjamin Armstrong, Sr., passed away at home at the age of 81.
Harold was born in Hazlehurst, MS on June 26, 1939 to Clyde and Agnes Armstrong. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School, and Mississippi State University where he received his BA in English and Sociology and his Masters in Sociology and Psychology.
Harold had a 33-year career with the State of Mississippi, working with Mississippi State Department of Health, the Department of Mental Health, and Mississippi Health Systems Agency. He retired after 18 years of service from the State Health Department as Director of Resource Development, having been instrumental in public health policy and in charge of the Certificate of Need Program. Harold spent his leisure time on his farm raising cattle, enjoying woodworking and tending his vegetable garden. He was known for his 'green thumb'.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and two older sisters, Rachel Curtis and Mildred Bolin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Boyd Armstrong of Brandon; his daughter Mauri Armstrong Davis of Jackson; his son Jeff Armstrong of Tuscaloosa, AL; and his son Harold Armstrong, Jr. (Benji) of Meridian. He also leaves eight grandchildren.
A memorial, immediate family only, will be held on his family farm.
