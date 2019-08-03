Services
Brookhaven Funeral Home - Brookhaven
894 Natchez Dr.
Brookhaven, MS 39601
601-833-1441
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookhaven Funeral Home - Brookhaven
894 Natchez Dr.
Brookhaven, MS 39601
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Brookhaven
Brookhaven, MS
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Brookhaven
Brookhaven, MS
Harold E. Williams


1930 - 2019
Harold E. Williams Obituary
Harold E. Williams

Brookhaven - Funeral services for Harold E. Williams will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Brookhaven in Brookhaven, MS, at 3:00 PM with burial to follow in the Riverwood Family Cemetery. Bro. Greg Warnock and Bro. Jason Case will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at Brookhaven Funeral Home (Natchez Drive) on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and will continue on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Brookhaven from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM.

Mr. Williams, 89, of Brookhaven, MS, passed from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the BeeHive Homes of Brookhaven with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 15, 1930, in Morton, MS, to Joseph F. and Lida May Williams. He was a member and lifetime deacon of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven, and worked for 38 years as a service tech with Entex Gas Company. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

He coached Little League Baseball from 1962 - 1985; was a member and officer of the Brookhaven High School Booster Club; was the official clock operator for the Brookhaven High School basketball program for 20 years; was a long time coach for the Brookhaven Academy pee-wee football; and was the official clock operator for the Brookhaven Academy basketball program for 20 years.

Mr. Williams was a life well lived that has touched hearts for decades either as a coach, cook, friend, or just a positive influence and encourager.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Bertha Weir Williams; sister, Frances Williams Thomas; and brothers, Carmen Williams and Tommy Williams.

Survivors are his daughter, Gloria Williams Ratliff (Larry) of Brookhaven, MS; sister, Lucille Williams Everett (John) of Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Easter Williams of Pearl, MS; grandchildren, Kelly Ratliff (Christy), and Brian Ratliff (Kim); great-grandchildren, Piker Ratliff, Will Ratliff, Sam Ratliff and Lauren Smith; nieces, Kay Crenshaw, Jo Carmen Burch, and Diane Johnson; nephews, Johnny Everett, Sammy Williams, Terry Williams, and Jerry Williams; extended family, Jane Scott, Bruce Scott, Alicia Williams, Sandra Chesser, Georgiana Lowery, Collette Sanford (Chad); special friend and caregiver, Mary Ann Lewis; and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the BeeHive Homes of Brookhaven, and the therapy staff of Silver Cross Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Brookhaven or Brookhaven Academy.

To share condolences please visit www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 3, 2019
