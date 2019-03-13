|
|
Harold Edward Hollman
Jackson - Harold Edward Hollman, born October 2, 1932, died peacefully on March 7, 2019.
Hollman was born in Lawrence County, Tennessee, near the town of Loretto, the son of Eddie and Christine Hollman. He was a graduate of Loretto High School and the University of Tennessee Pharmacy School in Memphis. Hollman served in the U.S. Army in Germany.
In 1960, Hollman established Hollman's Pharmacy in South Jackson. He was a mainstay in the community, known for his friendly service and commitment to customers. His dedication was demonstrated in his advice, encouragement, and willingness to serve, including by opening the store after hours upon request. The pharmacy remained a cornerstone of South Jackson until its closing in 2002, after which Hollman continued to work as a pharmacist for several years.
Beyond the drugstore, Hollman's love for people was evident in his relationships with family and friends. As his former pastor noted, he was down to earth, but also willing to go against the grain. Hollman had no patience for small mindedness or fearfulness in the face of injustice.
He was an active member of Northside Baptist Church and a longtime participant in a men's Bible study at Northminster Baptist. He loved to read, talk about politics, and travel abroad with friends and his wife, Jo Smith Hollman, who died in June 2018.
He is survived by his brother and "hero" William Howard Hollman of Florence, Alabama, and by four children and seven grandchildren: Hal Hollman, Hali, and Jillian of Brandon; Glenn Hollman of Pensacola, Florida; Holly Hollman (Jay Smith), Hollman, and Jameson of Falls Church, Virginia; and Jodi Jackson (Mike), Jake, Garrett, and Claudia of Birmingham, Alabama.
He leaves his sister-in-law Zu Manning of Philadelphia, MS and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cheri and David Williams of Vicksburg, and many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Northside Baptist Church in Clinton, 1475 East Northside Drive, at 2:00 p.m. on March 30. Visitation with the family is at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Baptist Church in Clinton, Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019