|
|
Harold Glen Fortenberry
Brandon - Harold Glen Fortenberry passed away on October 25, 2019, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Glen was born November 25, 1934, in Marion County to Henry Harold and Jessie Shackles Fortenberry. He was raised from an early age by his paternal grandmother, Pearl Day Fortenberry.
Glen received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Troy University. Following graduation, he coached at Newton High School, Millen (GA) High School, Holmes AHS/Community College, and Winona High School. He obtained an additional Master's degree in rehabilitation counseling and worked for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services and the Mississippi Workers' Compensation Commission. After he retired from state service, he was self employed for twenty-five years as a vocational/rehabilitation services consultant. He enjoyed participation in several professional organizations during this time and made many lasting friendships through his work.
Glen was a member of First Baptist Church of Fannin and a former member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Glen was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who will be greatly missed. A very favorite role in his life was being Papa to his two grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast.
Glen is survived by his wife, Kathy Ayer Fortenberry; daughter, Tracy Fortenberry; daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Jason Smith; grandchildren, Kas and Jackson Smith, all of Brandon. He is also survived by an aunt, June Reagan, Kokomo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dianne and Smith L. Ayer, Tallahassee; and numerous cousins.
The family would like to thank their countless friends who have offered support, encouragement, and most importantly, prayers during his illness.
Funeral Services will be 2:00pm Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday October 28 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Building Fund, First Baptist Church of Fannin, 101 Church Road, Brandon, MS 39047; Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org; or your .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019