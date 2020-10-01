1/1
Harold "Buddy" James
1920 - 2020
Harold "Buddy" James

Kosciusko, MS - Harold "Buddy" James peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, September 26, 2020, sixty-two days before his 100th birthday on November 27, 2020. A family graveside will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.

Harold was born in Newton County, MS in 1920 to Grady and Maude James. He was the second youngest of six children who spent their early lives in Union, MS, but even after he married the love of his life, Frances James, and moved to Jackson, MS, they returned each year for a family reunion. He continued his love for family with his own children and grandchildren and continued to stay in touch with relatives until his death.

Harold attended the University of Mississippi and Millsaps College after serving his country in World War II on the Navy ship, the USS St. Lo which was sunk in the Leyte Gulf in October of 1944 with him on board.

As a Certified Public Accountant in Jackson, Mississippi, most of his working life, Harold shared his love for the public and made solid friendships that continued throughout his life.

Harold is preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Frances Monroe James, as well as by his Mother, Father and siblings. Survivors include his daughter, Marilyn James McMillan (Sunny) of Ethel, MS; son, Greg James (Traci) of Ocean Springs, MS; grandchildren, Christy McMillan Odom (Michael) and Jordan Cade McMillan (Somer); great-grandchildren, Mary Blair Odom, Brady Odom, Meredith Odom, Hartly McMillan, Cade McMillan, and Ryker McMillan.

While living in Jackson, Harold and his family attended Wesley Methodist Church and later St. Matthew's United Methodist Church.

The last happy years of his life were spent at the State Veteran's Home in Kosciusko, MS where he was lovingly cared for by the entire staff there.

Harold, Buddy, Daddy, and Grandpa will be missed by his entire family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harold's name to French Camp Academy at 1 Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745 or to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church at 7427 Old Canton Road, Madison, MS 39110.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Parkway Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
